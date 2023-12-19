In the Kirovsky district of Novosibirsk, a girl fell into a hole in 20-degree frost

In the Kirovsky district of Novosibirsk, a girl fell into a hole in 20-degree frost. After falling into a trap, a young Russian woman was diagnosed with frostbite on her fingers and toes. One of the townspeople reported this Telegram– channel “Incident Novosibirsk”.

According to the publication, everything happened the night before. The area where the minor fell into the hole is mostly used for walking dogs.

“The girl was taken away in an ambulance. She lay there for a long time and froze her fingers and toes,” noted a resident of Novosibirsk familiar with the situation.

The parents of the injured child have already been found. How told Ngs.ru agency, the chief physician of the children's emergency hospital, Rostislav Zablotsky, is now in the hospital with two children with frostbite of varying degrees of severity.

The press service of the Novosibirsk Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that an investigation has been organized into the incident.

It was previously reported that in Vladimir a young man who had been lying in a snowdrift for three days was saved thanks to a prophetic dream.