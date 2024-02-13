In Tver, a girl died without recovering from anesthesia after dental treatment

In Tver, a girl died who did not recover from anesthesia after dental procedures. About it reported regional investigative department of the RF IC.

It is clarified that the dental treatment was carried out on Monday, February 12. At the end of the procedures, the child born in 2020 did not recover from anesthesia. The girl was taken to the hospital, but she died without regaining consciousness.

A criminal case has been initiated into the incident. Investigators are looking into the circumstances and causes of the incident.

In December 2021, a six-year-old boy died in a dental clinic in St. Petersburg. It was reported that the child was hyperactive and afraid to have his teeth treated, so doctors decided to give him general anesthesia. The boy was examined before the procedure, and doctors found no abnormalities.