In Nizhny Tagil, a foreigner grabbed two schoolgirls by the hands and tried to kiss them

In Nizhny Tagil, a foreigner harassed two schoolgirls, tried to kiss them and grabbed their hands. This was reported by Telegram– channel “Incident Nizhny Tagil”.

According to the channel, the mother of one of the victims, a 12-year-old schoolgirl, reported the incident. According to her, the attack on her daughter took place on the street. She said that a young man of non-Slavic appearance approached the girl. He grabbed her hand, dragged her by force and tried to kiss her. In this way, he dragged the girl to the Solnyshko store, where she was able to escape. The woman noted that the child was screaming and begging passersby for help the entire time. After that, on the next street, the attacker caught another girl, a 10-year-old schoolgirl. He dragged her by force, but the child also managed to escape and run into the nearest online order pick-up point, where she asked the employee for help. It is specified that the foreigner fled in a taxi. At home, both victims told their parents about what happened.

