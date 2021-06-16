In the Russian city of Vladivostok, a driver sprayed pepper spray in the face of a 92-year-old woman during a road conflict. This is reported on website MIA Administration for the Primorsky Territory.

Pensioner Lyubov Maslekha was in the passenger seat, her grandson was driving. At a traffic light, their car was cut off by another car, the man opened the window and began to swear obscenely.

“I am 92 years old, I have lived almost a century, but I haven’t heard such words. Even now, when I remember it, my heart hurts. My grandson then opened the window and told him that, apparently, he did not know the Rules of the Road. To which the hooligan pulled out some kind of spray can and sprayed an unknown substance into our salon, ”said an elderly woman.

She fainted from fright and pain. The grandson missed the offender’s car, fearing for his grandmother, after which he called an ambulance and the traffic police and began to rinse the victim’s eyes. At this time, police captain Alexei Fomin drove up to their car. In a company car, he took the pensioner to the clinic, where she received first aid, and then to the hospital.

The traffic inspector recommended the driver to fix the scene of the accident in a photo, since the incident does not refer to an accident, but to hooliganism. There was no information on whether the culprit was found.

