In Zarinsk, Altai Territory, 15 people received facial burns after visiting a cafe

In the city of Zarinsk, Altai Territory, 15 people received chemical burns to the face and mucous membranes after visiting a cafe. This was reported by the Directorate of the Investigative Committee (IC) for the Russian region on its website.

According to law enforcement officials, four of the victims were children. All the Russians who received burns were in a cafe where a quartz lamp was working in the banquet hall.

“Currently, investigators from the Investigative Committee are interrogating the victims and employees of the establishment, confiscating the necessary documentation regulating the activities of the canteen, and carrying out other investigative actions aimed at establishing the circumstances of the incident,” the department reported.

Previously, at a school in Novosibirsk, first-graders received eye burns while quartzing the classroom. Doctors diagnosed conjunctivitis and eye irritation in five children.