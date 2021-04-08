In Izhevsk, 12 cats were “arrested” for the debts of the owner. Marina Shergina owns a cat cafe and owes a large sum to the lessor. Unable to return the funds put to him, he changed the locks in the room and locked the animals. This was reported by the TV channel “360”.

The employees of the Alliance for Animal Defenders decided to help the Russian woman. “They did not allow the cats to be taken out, pointing out that the pets are collateral to pay the debt. At the same time, the owner of the cat cafe has documents confirming the payment of the lease, and no notifications about the presence of debt have been received, ”the organization explained.

After that, the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs got involved. They confirmed that the cats are locked up, but noted that the animals are being looked after and fed. Shergina, in response to this, said that several pets require special care due to their age.

The situation in “In contact with” the Mayor of Izhevsk, Oleg Bekmemetiev, also commented. He said that the owner of the cafe owed money for renting a room and a communal apartment. According to various estimates, this figure ranges from 250 thousand rubles to 2.5 million.

Shergina claims that she paid the debts, local residents helped her in this – they collected money not only to pay off the rent, but also paid a month in advance. The landlord is sure of the opposite. According to the publication, nothing has been known about cats since March 29. The windows in the room are sealed with an opaque film, and the animals could not have enough food and water for so long.