More than 110 thousand residents of Ussuriysk were left without electricity due to an emergency power outage. About it informs Primorsky Territory Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident happened around 07:00 local time. Electricity was lost in 380 apartment buildings, three thousand private households and 120 social infrastructure facilities.

The situation is complicated by the fact that a 25-degree frost has set in the region.

The prosecutor’s office organized an investigation into the incident. The actual restoration of power supply is under control in the supervisory authority.