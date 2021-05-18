In a boarding house for the elderly in the city of Vidnoe, Moscow Region, they found a pensioner tied to a bed with tights. About this “Lente.ru” was told in the regional prosecutor’s office.

According to the workers of the boarding house, the pensioner was tied up in order to calm her down – allegedly she was behaving violently. A source of “Lenta.ru” in law enforcement agencies said that the pensioner was in the boarding house several times, twice this year: in January and March. She was tied to the bed with pantyhose and “an object that looked like a dog’s leash.” At the same time, the experts who examined the pensioner did not reveal signs of violent behavior, the interlocutor of Lenta.ru noted.

According to Olga Vradiy, an official representative of the Moscow Region Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region, a criminal case was initiated on illegal imprisonment.

The institution also revealed violations of fire and sanitary safety. The work of the boarding house was suspended. His employees are being interrogated by investigators.

In total, there were 76 people in the boarding house. It was private, and the house in which the elderly lived was rented – it provided social services to pensioners, including those related to their accommodation.