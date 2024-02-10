Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/10/2024 – 18:24

Counting on the goal-scoring talent of full-back Ayrton Lucas and strikers Gabriel Barbosa and Pedro, Flamengo defeated Volta Redonda 3-0, on the afternoon of Carnival Saturday (10) at the Maracanã stadium. With the victory in the match broadcast by National RadioRubro-Negro reached a total of 15 points, taking second place in the Guanabara Cup classification of the Carioca Championship, which has Fluminense (with 17 points) at the top of the classification.

Even with an alternative team, in which Gabriel Barbosa and Bruno Henrique gained an opportunity in attack alongside Luiz Araújo, and Victor Hugo and Allan formed the midfield with De La Cruz, Flamengo was superior and opened the scoring after 8 minutes. minutes, when Luiz Araújo advanced from the right and crossed with three fingers to Gabriel Barbosa, who did not forgive.

The Gávea team continued to dominate in the final stage, in which they expanded in the 39th minute with striker Pedro from the penalty spot. Eight minutes later, Uruguayan Arrascaeta sent full-back Ayrton Lucas deep, who crossed the ball past goalkeeper Paulo Henrique.