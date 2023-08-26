In a residential building in Podolsk near Moscow, there was a conflict with shooting. Man hospitalized after quarrel with armed friend “MVD Media”.

According to the agency, the incident occurred on Friday, August 25, on Teplichnaya Street. Upon hearing the shots, the locals contacted the police.

It is preliminarily established that the conflict occurred between two men. One of them was armed with a traumatic pistol and fired at his opponent.

The victim was taken to the hospital, the shooter was taken to the department. The weapon was confiscated from the latter. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Earlier, three drivers from the wedding procession were detained for shooting in the south-east of Moscow.