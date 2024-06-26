A driver was chased by an individual who He later set fire to his car in the eastern sector of São Pauloafter a road altercation.

The investigation, led by the 42nd Police Delegation of Parque São Lucas, points to a prisoner with parole as the alleged perpetrator. He has previous criminal records and has been sentenced for theft.

The altercation occurred on Saturday, June 15. According to the police report, the victim was driving along Anhumas Street in Vila Ema around 1:00 p.m., when he honked at the vehicle involved, a silver-colored Celta, which was “obstructing the passage.”

Reports indicate that the victim realized that the driver of the other car did not like his gesture and observed him following him for a while.

The next morning, at approximately 7:00 a.m., the driver woke up to the continuous honking of his own car in the garage of his home and when he came, He discovered that it was on fire.

The fire was put out with the help of neighbours, although the vehicle suffered damage to its front, as well as the garage door.

Security video recordings, collected by authorities, They show the driver of the Celta passing in front of the residence of the affected personlocated on Paulo Bender Street, during the early hours of June 15-16.

One of the videos captures the moment in which the accused, identified by the police as Alex de Mola, goes to the garage of the home with a can, spills fuel on the front of the car and on the sidewalk, and then lights the fire. .

Mola had been held in the Hortolândia Penitentiary Progression Center, in the interior of São Paulo. He was in a temporary license with ankle bracelet monitoring electronic at the time of the incident.

The Civil Police reports that the man has a history of robbery crimes. After setting fire to the victim’s car, the suspect returned without problems to the penitentiary.

The investigation confirmed the identity of the subject before the Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration (SAP) and has requested the court to charge him with arson and material damage. The file has been communicated with SAP on the matter and is awaiting a response.

