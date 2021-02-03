Dubai (Union)

The American television news network, CNN, has published a video report on its website about the UAE project to explore Mars, the “Probe of Hope.”

The report stated that, in addition to the Hope Probe, the month of July 2020 witnessed the launch of two other exploration missions, one of which is the American “Perseverance” vehicle of the US space agency NASA, and the other is Tiananne-1 of China. The three Mars missions will reach the Red Planet this February, but the Hope probe will be the first. Whoever reaches Mars, to make the UAE the fifth country in the world to achieve this historic achievement.

The report dealt with the technical details of the trip and its intended goals, the benefit that this historic Mars mission will have on humanity, and its expected contribution to providing scientists with information about climate and weather in the different layers of the atmosphere of the planet Mars.

In her report on this event, journalist Ashley Strickland touched on the date of the probe’s entry into the orbit of the Red Planet, next Tuesday, the ninth of February, noting that the Emirates Mars Exploration Project broadcast live television coverage of the probe’s arrival to Mars on that day.

The report quoted Her Excellency Sarah Bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and Chairman of the Emirates Space Agency, as saying: “Preparing for the arrival of the probe of hope to Mars is fraught with emotions, and upon the success of each stage we move to other stages of anticipation, waiting for the celebration of the upcoming successes and the accomplishment of the mission. ».

The American News Network report of this global event explained the sensitivity of the entry stage into the Mars orbit of the space mission, which is more important and dangerous than the launch stage of the spacecraft, and showed how about half of the fuel will be used during it in order to slow down the speed sufficiently to enter the capture orbit, to start after The probe is in contact with the planet Earth through the earth station in Al Khawaneej in Dubai, which takes about 11 to 22 minutes to communicate with the planet with the possibility of a delay.