“Whether you are the queen or a widow with an old age pension, everyone is received and treated with the same personal attention,” says Lideke Modderman, co-owner of lunchroom Chalet Ten Bosch – near the palace of the same name. the Hague Forest.

“We also think it is important that singles can drink a cup of coffee with us, without feeling embarrassed. We also often know what their wishes are. We, as in my sister Marike, mother Suus and the other co-owner Emilio Hilgevoord. One wants his coffee with milk and sugar, the other a cup of tea with a bouncer on toast with burnt crusts. Everything is possible with us!”