In the aftermath of Russian missile attacks against the power grid, Ukraine has set up thousands of centers where people can get heat, water, internet connections and mobile phones.

Zelensky noted, in a speech during the evening, that Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and his officials had not done enough to help, according to Reuters.

“Unfortunately, the local authorities have not performed well in all cities. There are a lot of complaints in Kyiv in particular… In a gentler word, more work is needed,” he said.

“Please pay attention, the people of Kyiv need more support,” Zelensky said. “Many of them are without electricity for 20 or even 30 hours. We expect the mayor’s office to do a very good job.”

The remarks were unusual given that Zelensky sought to promote an image of national unity during the war and often lavish praise on officials.

Klitschko, a 51-year-old former professional boxer, was elected mayor of Kyiv in 2014.

There was no immediate reaction from his office.