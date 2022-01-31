Angostura.- The election of municipal trustees, commissioners and civic committees was successfully concluded after citizens turned out to vote responsibly in each of the unions of the municipality of Angostura.

Adán Pimienta Benítez was elected by the Alhuey community, while Everardo Elizalde was elected by the union of La Ilama. Likewise, Jesús Domingo Juárez Hernández is the new municipal trustee of La Reforma and Daniel Alfredo García Pérez won the trusteeship in Campo Plata. In the union of Palmitas, Luis Alberto Esquerra Urquíz was elected, and in Chinitos the candidate Josué Israel Martínez Castro won by re-election.

While Jesús Gabriel Castro Sánchez is elected by Costa Azul, Gato de Lara will be represented by José Ángel Arredondo Lozoya.

The president of the Municipal Electoral Commission of Angostura, Gilberto Quintero Leal, mentioned that the first ballots to arrive at the reception were from the Ejido box on December 18 at 5:36 p.m., while the last ballots to arrive were the corresponding to the La Reforma box, who arrived at the Angostura City Hall approximately after 10:00 p.m., although it should be noted that at press time their arrival had not yet been confirmed, due to the long distance between one place and another.

However, the trend favored the aforementioned candidate, Jesús Domingo Juárez Hernández.

On the other hand, councilor Fernanda Gómez, in charge of the Angostura Elections Commission, highlighted that during the installation of the 35 voting booths some details were raised regarding the issue of furniture, since the authorities of some syndicates provided it after the agreed time. , however, most of the boxes were opened on time.

“The latest time in which a box was opened was at 08:45 in the morning, while other boxes were opened even after 7:00 a.m.” the councilor stated.

Fernanda Gómez also reported that the results with the exact number of votes will be announced officially in a town hall session in the presence of all the councillors.

Read more: Rise in prices of the basic basket affects the economy in Guamúchil, Sinaloa

Despite this, due to the manual counting of the boxes installed in each one of the unions and the immediate communication of the number of votes, it was how a result of the virtual winners could be obtained.