A horror film in black and yellow, that’s what a German football commentator called the last day of the Bundesliga. But the last day of the season turned into a bloodbath not only on the field, and not only for losing title contenders Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund dramatically lost the championship after a draw at home against the number 9 in the table, Mainz 05. An extremely volatile Bayern Munich only needed a 2-1 win at FC Köln, and thus finished with one point for the eleventh time in the table. row German champion.

A few weeks ago, Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said it might be a one-time chance for him to become champions, especially as the ever-dominant Bayern are having a poor season. Friday that was emphasized again by former Dortmund trainer Jürgen Klopp, who was last champion with Dortmund in 2011 and 2012. “We all know that Bayern will strike again next year. Dortmund must now take advantage of this opportunity,” said Klopp, who has coached Liverpool since 2015. Klopp said he does not envy the position of Terzic, who used to be part of the hard core of Dortmund fans: “Everyone is already planning the championship party, but as a trainer you are in the dugout and you still have to live up to it.”

Lead in the shoes

That’s exactly how it was on Saturday. Thousands of fans in yellow gathered in Dortmund for the championship celebration. The Borsigplatz in the center of the city was ready for the ceremony, it was said that hundreds of thousands of fans would come.

But Terzic’s team failed to deliver: after two quick goals from Mainz 05 and a missed penalty by Dortmund striker Sébastien Haller, the game dragged on. Bayern had already scored once in Cologne, which meant that Bayern was in first place in theory, and in Dortmund the game continued with lead. The eternal underdog couldn’t really believe that the championship was in it. After a short-lived enthusiasm in the stands in Dortmund because FC Köln equalized against Bayern, which was enough for Dortmund to take first place, the ‘Borussen’ managed to boost their result to 2-2. But a late goal from Jamal Musiala in Cologne meant a win for Bayern, and a second place for Dortmund.

In Cologne, where the game ended a few minutes earlier than in Dortmund, the Bayern players watched the last minutes of the competitor’s game together on the screens of their phones. When it remained 2-2 in Dortmund, the players burst into cheers, which were answered by the fans of FC Köln with a loud whistle.

Bayern celebrity Thomas Müller said to the press afterwards: “I understand it if football-loving Germany now has the feeling: we did not deserve this. I understand that, because everything was so chaotic with us, on the pitch and off the pitch.”

About the time Müller spoke those words, the first German media reported that FC Bayern Munich chairman Oliver Kahn and technical director Hasan Salihamidzic have been fired by Bayern. While Müller and co were running across the field with their shell (albeit a dummy, because the real shell was ready in Dortmund), Salihamidzic was arguing with Bayern president Herbert Hainer in a corner of the screen. Oliver Khan, he later wrote on Twitterwas denied access to the stadium for the match.

The commentators in the TV studios were amazed. Bayern throws out two of its most important drivers, decides that one day before the championship game and leaks it minutes before the whistle?

Disappointment among the Borussia Dortmund players after missing out on the league title on the last day of the Bundesliga.

Photo Mareen Meyer/EPA



Former Bayern player Didi Hamann called it “unsurpassable in disrespect”. And that is saying something, because trainer Julian Nagelsmann also had to hear through the press in April that Bayern fired him with immediate effect.

While he was on winter sports, Nagelsmann was replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who will coach Chelsea until September 2022. Tuchel was also unable to save Bayern’s difficult season: Bayern was eliminated by Freiburg in the quarterfinals of the German Cup, and Bayern lost against Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Tuchel then said in a press conference that the problems at Bayern are much bigger than he had thought when he took office.

Tuchel was also not satisfied on Saturday. “Today’s game was our season in a nutshell: after the first goal we completely lose control. An incredible number of individual mistakes are made. Then we also give away a penalty”. Bayern was saved by a “good moment” from Jamal Musiala, Tuchel said.

But apart from his team, Tuchel is also not satisfied with the club board. The two dismissed directors, according to Tuchel still among his partying players, brought him to the club, he thought he would do it together with Kahn and Salihamidzic. “I still have to process it. Instead of being able to celebrate, we are now faced with the next political theme.”