The jury of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation said that it “has appointed Mrs. Bouchra Karboubi, to lead the final match of the Throne Cup (…) and this is the first time that a woman has been chosen to lead the final” of the cup.

Karboubi, 34, who works as a policewoman, was also the first Moroccan to officiate a match in the local professional football tournament in 2020. She holds the international badge from FIFA.

She also served as the video assistant referee in the final match between Egypt and Senegal for the African Nations Cup last February in Cameroon.

She is also among the nominees from the International Football Association (FIFA) for the 2023 Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand, according to the Moroccan Football Association.

Another wisdom will be Fatiha Al-Jermouni as part of Karboubi’s assistant staff in the final match of the Throne Cup, hosted by the Grand Stadium of Agadir (south), which is postponed for the 2019-2020 season.