the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) went to social media this Sunday (3.Oct.2021) to criticize the so-called “gender ideology” in a publication with a video of their 11-month-old daughter, Georgia. the president’s son published on his Instagram profile a video recorded by his wife, Heloísa Bolsonaro, in which the child appears.

In the video, the congressman is lying on the floor shirtless while his daughter plays beside him. At one point, she leans over his chest to suckle, but a few seconds later, she gets up with a grimace.

“My daughter Georgia is not even one year old and she already knows that gender ideology, that a man is not born a man and that sex is a social construction, is broken. It’s already smarter than a lot of leftist PhDs out there”, wrote in the caption.

According to Eduardo, if Georgia’s parents were “leftists would already think that she was prejudiced by making a face because there was no milk from her father’s breast”.

Here is the full text of Eduardo’s publication:

“My daughter Georgia is not even one year old and she already knows that gender ideology, that a man is not born a man and that sex is a social construction, is broken. It’s already smarter than a lot of leftist PhDs out there.

However, if Georgia’s mom and dad were leftists, they would already think that she was prejudiced by pouting because there was no milk coming out of her father’s breast.

And we wouldn’t understand how our daughter could be prejudiced if we brought her up with so much love, like a global one who was complaining that her daughter likes to play house and other natural girl things since she raised her daughter not to be sexist and be whatever you wanted. This is because the leftist mind thinks that everything can control, let alone the children”.

“Gender Ideology”

The term “gender ideology” is used by conservative groups opposed to gender studies, which address the difference between biological sex and gender. In Brazil, the “School without a Party” movement tries to combat an alleged left-wing indoctrination that teachers use in schools.