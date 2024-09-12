Tuesday’s debate in Philadelphia was the only one between Trump and Kamala in the current campaign

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has ruled out a new debate with his Democratic opponent in November’s election, Kamala Harris.

“Kamala should focus on what she should have been doing over the last nearly four years. There will be no third debate!” Trump wrote on the Truth Social network on Thursday (12).

Trump participated in a debate with President Joe Biden on June 27, hosted by CNN in Atlanta, but the Democrat performed so poorly that a process began within his party to replace him with Kamala, his vice president, as the head of the running.

She and Trump debated in Philadelphia on Tuesday (10), in an event promoted by ABC News and which will end up being the only debate between them in the current race for the White House.

In August, Trump had said he would accept three debates with Kamala in September, but the first, which was to be hosted by Fox News, was opposed by Democrats. A third, which was to take place next week and was organized by NBC, ended up not going ahead.

According to CNN, Kamala’s campaign would be willing to hold another debate, but with Trump’s post, that possibility is now definitively ruled out.