Mane scored a goal in the meeting, which ended with Senegal’s 2-0 victory over Cape Verde in the round of 16 competitions in the African Nations, but he left the field injured.

Mane scored after a neat shot, after a corner kick, from inside the penalty area in the 63rd minute, and his replacement, Bamba Diang, added the second goal after completely alone with the goal in the second minute of overtime.

A few minutes after the first goal, and after the referee reviewed the clip in a side screen of the video assistant referee, Mane fell to the ground and asked to leave, after it appeared that he was suffering from a head injury.

Mane was hit in the head in a joint ball with Cape Verdean goalkeeper Fouzinia, who was sent off after returning to the video referee in the 57th minute.

And there are questions about whether Mane will play Sunday’s match, given that the quarter-final match with Equatorial Guinea will take place only five days after he was taken to the hospital, after he was suspected of having a concussion.

In response to these questions, the Liverpool star posted a picture on his personal account on “Instagram” while exercising, along with a comment in which he said, “I am recovering from the injury.”