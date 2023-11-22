Yet mid-afternoon turnout was slightly lower than in 2017. These are the most recent parliamentary elections with which an appropriate comparison can be made, because those of 2021 fell in the middle of the corona pandemic and were spread over three days to prevent the virus from spreading. Almost all polling stations are open until 9 p.m. Different opening hours may only apply to special polling stations, such as mobile polling stations. A first exit poll will take place immediately after the polling stations close.
According to the Anne Frank Foundation, the Anne Frank House is a place “that is a reminder of what can happen when democracy and the rule of law disappear.” Voters receive a red pencil with a quote from Anne Frank on it: “How wonderful it is that no one has to wait a minute before changing the world!”
Voting can also be done at 43 train stations across the country. Winterswijk station was the first to open at 5 a.m. Station manager Guido Bergen tells the ANP news agency that it is useful that people can vote on their way to work, for example. “You don’t have to go out especially for it.”
Voters were also allowed to enter for free at Museum ‘t Kromhout and the Planetarium in Amsterdam, the Kerkhovense Mill in Oisterwijk and the Nieuwe Instituut in Rotterdam. Only a few people at the Nieuwe Instituut have taken advantage of this option, a spokesperson told the ANP news agency.
All eligible Dutch residents of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba can also cast a vote for the House of Representatives elections. The so-called BES islands are participating in the parliamentary elections for the fourth time. The turnout was never very high. For example, on Bonaire in 2021, only 22.8 percent of those eligible to vote showed up. Two years ago, the CDA became the largest party in the Caribbean Netherlands. In 2017 this was D66 and in 2012 the PvdA.
