More than 13.3 million Dutch voters will elect a new House of Representatives this Wednesday. These are the most exciting elections in years, with according to the latest polls three or perhaps four parties that could become the largest: VVD, PVV, GroenLinks-PvdA and, at some distance, NSC.

Yet mid-afternoon turnout was slightly lower than in 2017. These are the most recent parliamentary elections with which an appropriate comparison can be made, because those of 2021 fell in the middle of the corona pandemic and were spread over three days to prevent the virus from spreading. Almost all polling stations are open until 9 p.m. Different opening hours may only apply to special polling stations, such as mobile polling stations. A first exit poll will take place immediately after the polling stations close.