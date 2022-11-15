Very good days.

In a place that could be anywhere, in a time that could be anyone, there was a beautiful garden with apple trees, orange trees, pear trees and beautiful rose bushes. Everyone was happy and satisfied.

Everything was joy in the garden, except for a deeply sad tree. The poor man had a problem: he didn’t know who he was, what he lacked was concentration.

The apple tree told him: “If you really try, you can have very tasty apples. See how easy it is?”

“Do not listen, demanded the rosebush. “It’s easier to have roses and look how beautiful they are.”

And the tree, desperate, tried everything they suggested and since it couldn’t be like the others, it felt more and more frustrated.

One day the owl, the wisest of birds, came to the garden and upon seeing the despair of the tree, exclaimed: “Don’t worry, your problem is not that serious. Don’t dedicate your life to being what others want you to be, be yourself, know yourself and to achieve it, listen to your inner voice”.

And saying this, the owl disappeared.

“My inner voice, being myself, knowing myself?“, the desperate tree wondered, when suddenly it understood and closing its eyes and ears, it opened its heart and was finally able to hear its inner voice telling it: “You will never be able to give apples because you are not an apple tree. You will not bloom every spring, because you are not a rose bush. You are an oak and your destiny is to grow big and majestic. Give shelter to birds, shade to travelers, beauty to the landscape. You have a mission, complete it.”

And the tree felt strong and sure of itself and he set out to do all that for which he was destined. Let’s not allow anything or anyone to prevent us from knowing and sharing the wonderful essence of our being.

