It happens: the doctor said that you need to remove a tooth. All thoughts at once are only about not hurting, and the rest of the questions are postponed until later. But time passes, the wound healed, and if the defect is not striking, then the person walks like this for years. Why is it dangerous? How quickly should a prosthesis or implant be placed? Why sometimes implants do not take root? These and other questions of our readers during the direct line “FACTS” answered Head of the Department of Prosthetic Dentistry of the Dental Medical Center of the National Medical University named after A.A. Bogomolets, Candidate of Medical Sciences Valeriy Shevchuk…

“Due to the void formed at the site of the extracted tooth, the dentition is displaced”

* – Hello, Valery Alexandrovich! You are worried about Alina from Kiev. Five years ago my tooth was pulled out – the third from the bottom left. I read in the announcement that it is better to do prosthetics, but I don’t want to grind the adjacent teeth.

– If there is enough bone tissue at the site of the extracted tooth, then you can install the implant, making a beautiful crown. Then there is no need to grind the adjacent healthy teeth to make a bridge.

I advise you not to hesitate to see a doctor. The canine enters the smile zone, and the empty space looks ugly, diction worsens, not to mention the displacement of adjacent teeth.

– I myself want to smile broadly, but the price of the issue is embarrassing …

– Perhaps I will surprise you, but the price of a ceramic bridge of three teeth and an implant with a single crown does not differ much. To make a bridge, it is often required to depulp (remove nerves) in several teeth, pinning them, take an X-ray, make a temporary plastic structure (then it is replaced with a permanent one). And if you choose a budget option for implantation (manufacturers are now competing for the consumer), then installing an implant plus a crown can be even cheaper than making a bridge.

* – Ivan from the city of Brovary, Kiev region. My brother (62 years old) has lost several teeth on the top and bottom. It is not yet possible to put prostheses. What is the threat?

– First of all, the displacement of the teeth. If the integrity of the dentition is violated, then due to the constant chewing load, the teeth are displaced towards the missing. As a result, gaps are formed between the teeth, pockets appear, roots are exposed, teeth mobility occurs. This seriously complicates prosthetics and significantly increases the cost of work.

* – Antonina Nikolaevna is calling from Vyshgorod, a pensioner. Five teeth remained due to periodontal disease. Is it worth keeping them or is it better to remove them before prosthetics?

– Do not rush to remove the remaining teeth. If possible, they need to be saved. To do this, the doctor will examine the teeth, assess the degree of their mobility, and prescribe an additional examination (at least X-ray diagnostics). Perhaps the teeth can be covered with crowns, linking them together in a single structure. Another question: how to restore the “toothless” part of the dentition, if there are so few teeth.

– I was offered acrylic dentures, but I’m allergic to acrylic …

– In such cases, a removable denture can be made of colorless plastic, since an allergic reaction most often occurs precisely to dyes. Or choose prostheses made of nylon or its analogues.

* – Olga is calling from the city of Cherkassy. I had my fifth tooth removed from the top two months ago. How soon can prosthetics start?

– You can definitely install a bridge or a removable prosthesis, because on average, after tooth extraction, it should take from two to four weeks. If you decide to opt for dental implants, it takes three to six months for the bone to heal. Since in your case two months have already passed, then in two to four months you can install implants.

What is the threat of tooth loss? Displacement of adjacent teeth to the place of the removed one.

The appearance of the so-called pockets – gingival and bone.

The formation of gaps between the teeth.

Exposure of the roots of the teeth.

Mobility of teeth.

“For implantation, the patient’s age is not so important as the amount of preserved bone tissue.”

* – You are worried about Valeria from the Chernihiv region. What should you pay attention to when choosing implants?

– It is better to heed the recommendations of a doctor who has experience with implants. For a successful implantation, high-quality diagnostics, a sufficient amount of bone tissue in a patient and, of course, the skill of a specialist are equally important.

– Now there is a coronavirus epidemic. How safe is it to be treated by a dentist?

– You know, nowadays it is scary not only to be treated – it is also scary to heal … Just kidding. But you still need to visit the dentist at least once a year to prevent problems with the teeth and oral cavity. And the ill-fated coronavirus can be caught anywhere – in the subway, on the street, in the supermarket. Medical institutions are no exception. But if all the precautions are taken in the clinic, then, I think, the risk is minimal.

* – Andrey Olegovich is calling from Kharkov, 69 years old. I am advised to put an implant, but I am afraid that it will not take root. My immunity is weak, I have been suffering from type 2 diabetes for 15 years. What do you think?

– Until recently, diabetes mellitus was considered an absolute contraindication to implantation. But type 2 diabetes is non-insulin dependent, which is more favorable than type 1 diabetes, which requires insulin administration. With constant observation by an endocrinologist, an appropriate diet, rejection of bad habits, regular monitoring of blood sugar, implantation can be performed. However, it must be remembered that due to the specificity of the disease, wound healing is worse, respectively, and the implant healing time increases. Therefore, the decision on implantation must be made carefully, taking into account all the pros and cons.

* – You are worried about Peter from the city of Sumy, 67 years old. Can I get an implant or are there age restrictions?

– Earlier there was an opinion that implants can be installed up to a certain age, for example, only up to 40 years. The explanation was that the young organism has more reserve capabilities. Now there are no strict age criteria. It is more important to find out if there is enough bone tissue in the jaw, if there are any contraindications related to the general state of health, bad habits, how the patient monitors oral hygiene. Sometimes there is a paradox: at 40 years of age there is less bone tissue or it is more porous than at 70 years. In each case, it is necessary to calculate the risks, taking into account the results of the examination, including computed tomography.

– What material are implants made of?

– Titanium is used most often, but there are also ceramic implants. Ceramics does not cause allergic reactions, does not “argue” with other materials in the oral cavity. There are precious metal alloys, but not everyone can afford the cost.

Implantation materials Titanium.

Ceramics.

Precious metal alloys.

“To install veneers, dental tissue will have to be ground down to a depth of one millimeter.”

*- Straight line? My name is Oksana, I am calling from Mirgorod. I wonder if it is necessary to preserve the root if the tooth above the gum is completely destroyed?

– Previously, such roots were only removed, but now you can fight, because modern materials and techniques have appeared. But there are a few things to consider. The root under the gum should not be deeply destroyed by caries, better well-treated, immobilized. Then it can be restored with a pin construction and then covered with a crown.

* – Elena is calling from Kiev. My teeth gradually wear out with age, although in general they are well preserved. Why is this happening and what is the threat?

– Normally, there is a physiological abrasion of the hard tissues of the tooth. It occurs due to the fact that we constantly eat food, the teeth are experiencing a chewing load. Over the years, natural wear of the surface layers of the enamel occurs.

However, there is also pathological abrasion, in which there is a rapid loss of hard tooth tissue. One of the reasons is bruxism: periodic strong clenching of the teeth and grinding. This happens involuntarily – during sleep or in a stressful situation.

Treatment is carried out by a dentist in conjunction with a neurologist. If bruxism is left untreated, tooth wear and tear can affect the health of the jaw joints over time. There will also be an increased sensitivity (hyperesthesia) to cold, hot, sweet, sour. An aesthetic flaw will appear: the teeth will become low and yellow.

– I am more worried that fine wrinkles have appeared around the mouth.

– This indicates that the lower third of the face has become shorter due to the lower bite. It is necessary to restore the height of the bite, to restore the anatomical shape of the teeth with the help of prosthetics and restoration. We use ceramic inlays, onlays, crowns, bridges, sometimes we use composite materials. More often it is necessary to correct both the upper and lower dentition. If you wish, you can consult with the specialists of our Dental Medical Center, which is located on Zoologicheskaya Street, 1. The reception phone number is (044) 454-49-69.

* – Olga is calling from Vasilkov. I have an ugly gap between my teeth. The doctor offered to put veneers, but warned that for a Hollywood smile, teeth will have to be sharpened. What are veneers?

– Veneer is an all-ceramic microprosthesis that covers the outer part of the tooth. This orthopedic design is considered one of the most aesthetic, because it changes the color of the teeth, improves their shape, and closes the gap between the teeth.

Veneers are installed mainly on the anterior group of teeth. Usually, a specialist grinds off dental tissue from the outside with a bur to a depth of about one millimeter. However, if there are contraindications, then in order to avoid risks, it is better to choose a composite restoration or to cover the teeth with artificial ceramic crowns.

Why veneers are needed They allow you to change the color of your teeth.

Correct the shape of the tooth.

Close the gap between the teeth.

