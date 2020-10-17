The Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation approved the creation of new places in Buryatia, Dagestan, Ingushetia and Chechnya, it is reported on the website of the government of the country…

The decision is aimed at eliminating the three-shift education in schools.

To solve the problem, these regions will be provided with 12 billion rubles by the end of the year by the end of next year.

We add that the head of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, earlier gave instructions to conduct unscheduled inspections at schools and at suppliers of products for educational institutions in order to ensure high-quality nutrition for primary schoolchildren.