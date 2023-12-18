Diego Sousai Diego Sousa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/ 12/18/2023 – 5:27

The Lula (PT) government supported the loan of US$960 million (R$4.74 billion) from CAF, the development bank for Latin America and the Caribbean, to Argentina, in a nod of pragmatism to ultra-liberal president Javier Milei.

The objective is to allow the payment that Argentina owes to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and needs to be paid by next Thursday, December 21st.

The amount refers to a portion of an agreement signed by former president Maurício Macri and renegotiated by his successor, Alberto Fernández. Currently, Argentina's total debt with the IMF is 44 billion dollars (around R$220 billion).

Argentina's economic health is considered essential for Brazil because of the close commercial relations between the two countries. In addition to the interest that Argentina does not succumb to the economic crisis, the gesture is also seen as an attempt for Brazil to demonstrate pragmatism in relations with the new president, who took office last Sunday (10).

The new loan was taken out at an interest rate of 5.72% per year, in accordance with CAF regulations. Argentina will have up to 12 months to honor the commitment. Meanwhile, the country will not be able to take out new financing from the institution.