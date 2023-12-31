President of Argentina tells the population that he supports Congress for the approval of laws proposed by his administration

Inaugurated president of Argentina less than 1 month ago, Javier Milei published a New Year's message to the Argentine population on Sunday night (Dec 31, 2023).

In the statement, the president says that if nothing is done now, the country will “will lead to an economic catastrophe of unknown magnitudes”.

Milei also asks Argentines to hold Congress to approve measures proposed by his administration, such as the implementation of a salary freeze and a reduction of up to 15% in the remuneration of some government employees.

“The radical change of this impoverishing model is a non-negotiable commitment that I have made with all Argentines. However, the inherited problem is very deep.”he said.

Watch (7min08s):