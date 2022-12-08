Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman (known as MBS) received Chinese dictator Xi Jinping in the capital Riyadh on Thursday (8), and the format and results of that reception are unlikely to improve the strained relations between the kingdom and the United States.

International agencies highlighted the luxury of the grand ceremony that was prepared for the Chinese leader, while the American president, Joe Biden, was received by MBS in July in a much simpler event.

The official press in the Arab country reported that China and Saudi Arabia signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with a series of agreements and memoranda of understanding on various topics, such as hydrogen energy and an articulation between the Vision 2030 projects, through the which Saudi Arabia plans to diversify its economy and reduce dependence on oil, and New Silk Road, through which China makes investments in infrastructure in other countries.

Reuters reported that a memorandum was also signed with the Chinese company Huawei, on cloud computing and the construction of high-tech complexes in Saudi cities.

The United States is concerned about possible security risks posed by the company’s operations in the Middle East – the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced at the end of November the prohibition of the importation or sale in American territory of equipment from five Chinese corporations, including Huawei. The company had already participated in the construction of 5G networks in countries in the Persian Gulf region.

Biden, in his victorious campaign for the White House in 2020, promised to treat Saudi Arabia as a “pariah” if he won the election due to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, killed in 2018 inside the consulate of the Arab country in Istanbul, Turkey – a crime that , according to a CIA report, would have been approved by MBS.

However, the American president had been seeking a rapprochement with the kingdom due to high oil prices and the need to reduce the influence of Russia, China and Iran in the Middle East.

However, after Biden’s visit, the Organization of Petroleum Producing Countries plus Russia (OPEC+) decided in the first week of October to cut world production by 2 million barrels per day, which represents 2% of what is produced in Worldwide. In practice, Saudi Arabia leads the pack. The decision was reaffirmed in a statement released earlier this week.