Kyiv blackout: Ukraine managed to intercept most of the Russian missiles fired on Friday, but of those that got through, nine hit power generation facilities 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukraine reported that it managed to intercept 60 of the 76 missiles that Russia fired at its territory this Friday (16) from the Caspian and Black Seas. However, of those that managed to break through the Ukrainian defenses, nine hit power generation facilities, according to the Energy Ministry.

According to statements by the portfolio holder, Herman Halushchenko, reproduced by CNN, these bombings led to “restrictions of electricity production in nuclear generation facilities”. As a result, 50% of customers were left without electricity.

The Municipality of Kharkiv, located in the northeast of Ukraine and the second largest city in the country, reported that the municipality was completely without electricity.

According to the Military Administration of Kyiv, about 40 missiles were registered this Friday in the airspace of the Ukrainian capital, 37 of which were intercepted. The capital suffered blackouts and metro service was suspended. Hospitals and other critical infrastructure resorted to generators to keep running.

Since October, when Ukraine began to recover occupied areas in a counteroffensive, Russia has adopted the strategy of bombing the invaded country’s energy infrastructure, with the aim of generating difficulties for the population on the eve of winter and forcing a surrender or negotiations in terms favorable to the Kremlin.