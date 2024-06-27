In his new report on religious freedom in the world, The United States once again described as “anti-Semitic” the comments that the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has been making.following the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel in October last year and this country’s military response in Gaza.

In the introduction to the chapter on Colombia of its annual report for the year 2023, the Department of State mentions tweets from the Colombian president on social networks in which he compares the Israeli response against Hamas with that of the Nazi Germany regime.

“President Petro posted on social media numerous times after the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, comparing the Israeli response to the Nazi regime. The Confederation of Jewish Communities of Colombia (CJCC) denounced the messages,” the report says in a first section.

He then maintains that the president’s comments were also condemned by the United States special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism, Deborah Lipstadt official who works with the State Department.

The special envoy – the report says – “described (President Petro’s) statements as anti-Semitic rhetoric, consistent with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism.”

As recalled, after the Colombian president’s first comments, Lipstadt also responded on social networks criticizing the president’s statements. Later, during a hearing before Congress, the official reiterated her criticism.

On Wednesday night, the Colombian embassy in Washington published a statement in which it defends the president and insists that his statements have not been anti-Semitic.

“Denouncing what is happening in Palestine is not anti-Semitism nor does it have a religious nature, it is simply humanity. The decision of the Government of Colombia towards Israel is directed exclusively at its government, not towards the Israeli people or the Jewish communities in the world, especially in Colombia. The Jewish community in Colombia is an integral part of our diverse and vibrant nation. Together with it, the government continues to work actively to combat anti-Semitism, which has no place in our country.”the statement says.

He adds, in turn, that both the president and the government “have repeatedly and clearly expressed their position on the conflict between Israel and Palestine and specifically on the war being fought in the Gaza Strip, in which there has been no “The principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution that underpin international humanitarian law have not been respected, and girls, boys, women, humanitarian workers, journalists and medical personnel continue to fall as victims.”

He also stressed that Colombia has resorted to various multilateral forums to demand respect for international humanitarian law and compliance with United Nations resolutions.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington