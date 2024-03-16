Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/16/2024 – 19:47

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), signed a document of adherence to a definition of anti-Semitism from an international alliance, this Friday, 15. Tarcísio's new nod to the Jewish community occurs at a time when Brazil is experiencing a diplomatic crisis with Israel, triggered by a statement by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Tarcísio signed a document adhering to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism, in a meeting with representatives of the Jewish community at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, on Friday. According to the group, one of the objectives of the signature is to allow the State to be authorized, qualified and guided to use this definition of anti-Semitism “as an educational resource to address and prevent activities related to prejudice and discrimination”.

The president of the Brazilian Israeli Confederation (Conib), Claudio Lottenberg, stated that the signature “represents a great contribution in the fight against the trivialization of the Holocaust and anti-Semitism”.

Tarcísio had already committed to traveling to Israel on the 18th, at the invitation of the Brazilian community residing in the country. As shown by the Estadãothe organization Kehilat Or Israel also invited other governors opposing Lula, such as Romeu Zema (Novo), from Minas Gerais, Cláudio Castro (PL), from Rio, and Ronaldo Caiado (União), from Goiás.

The governor stated that the trip to Israel will be “without ideology and without politics” and will not disturb the relationship with the Lula government.