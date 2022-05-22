May 22 2022 17:55
Ahmed Atef (Cairo)
In an incident that does not happen often in Egypt, an Egyptian woman gave birth to quintuplets in a caesarean section in a hospital in the city of Tanta (Delta Egypt), fully grown and in good health, as well as the mother, in a state of joy and happiness for all members of the medical team and the children’s family. a
It is noteworthy that the woman gave birth three times before, while the doctors received her naturally a week before birth to follow up on the case, give the necessary medicines and check on the health status of her and the fetuses. The operation was successfully completed after following up on the health status of the mother and fetuses.
The local health authorities pointed out that the children’s weights were normal, and they were placed in nurseries to ensure their health. The mother called them “Ahmed, Muhammad, Mahmoud, Hana, Hajar” and their father works in a humble profession as a carpenter technician.
The health authorities in Egypt worked to provide them with subsidized milk, the necessary medicines, and their needs to ensure the safety of the mother and children.
