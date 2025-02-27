In an unprecedented movement, the Mexican government has deported 29 drug traffickers to the United States. The decision is part of Claudia Sheinbaum’s agreements with Donald Trump to prevent the White House from imposing tariffs on bilateral trade. The determination has … Known after a few hours that the Republican President returned on his steps and reported that next week he would impose tariffs on the goods and services produced in Mexico.

Among those deported are Miguel Ángel Trevino-Morales, aka the “Z-40”; Óscar Omar Trevino-Morales, the “Z-42”, and Rafael Caro Quintero, a historical figure of the underworld in Mexico and detained for having kidnapped and executed the agent of the DEA Enrique Camarena, in the 80s.

This Thursday a security device has been deployed at Toluca International Airport. Elements of the National Guard, the Navy and the National Security Commission have protected the facilities of the air terminal. In mid -morning an aircraft of the Mexican Air Force has taken off the US and With the deportees on board.

The agreement was accelerated by the Mexican Secretary of Security Omar García Harfuchwho is in Washington in meetings with the entire Trump security cabinet.

The US government declared two weeks ago as terrorist organizations to the main Mexican drug cartels.

“2 people who were deprived of their liberty in different prisons in the country were transferred to the United States of America, which were required for their links with criminal organizations for drug trafficking, among other crimes,” said the Ministry of Safety and Citizen Protection.

«The custody, transfer and formal delivery of these persons is carried out under the institutional protocols with the due respect of their fundamental rights, in attachment to our Constitution and the National Security Law and under request of the United States Department of Justice. This action is part of the work of coordination, cooperation and bilateral reciprocity, within the framework of respect for the sovereignty of both nations ».

The Webb County Sheriff has reported that among the extradited ones are Los Zetas leaders. «On February 27, 2025, the extradition of two high-ranking members of the Cartel, Miguel Ángel Trevino-Morales (Z-40) and Oscar Omar Trevino-Morales (Z-42), from Mexico to the United States was carried out. Webb County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to have caution When visiting Nuevo Laredo and other parts of Tamaulipas, ”he said.

«The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to exercise caution when visiting Nuevo Laredo and other parts of Tamaulipas. Previous incidents have shown that the poster tends to respond with extreme violence against Mexican government entities, which increases the risk for citizens in Nuevo Laredo ».