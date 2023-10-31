President of the PT said that approval of the PL that requires payment of amendments contradicts the Senate president’s speech on fiscal balance

The national president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), criticized this Tuesday (31.Oct.2023) ) the PLP (Complementary Bill) 46/2023, which obliges the federal government to execute amendments to congressmen presented by permanent committees of the Chamber, Senate and Congress. Scheduled to be voted on in the CAE (Economic Affairs Committee) of the Senate this Tuesday (Oct 31), the discussion was postponed.

In a new criticism of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), Gleisi said that the project contradicts the congressman’s speech in defense of fiscal balance.

“If the Senate really wants to contribute to fiscal balance, as President Rodrigo Pacheco said yesterday, the worst path is the bill that makes the payment of amendments to thematic commissions mandatory. It’s one thing to present amendments, a parliamentarian’s right and duty. Which, in fact, already has a very generous quota for mandatory payment. The role of executing the Budget belongs to the Executive, in a planned manner, thinking about the country. The project that is in the Senate’s CAE aims to capture a few billion from the Union to meet individual interests”said the deputy in social network (ex-Twitter).

This is the PT member’s 2nd criticism of the president of the Senate. Last week, Gleisi said that Pacheco was “doing a service for the extreme right” when discussing in the plenary the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that limits decisions of the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

“The hasty way in which PEC 8 has been processed seems like retaliation that diminishes the Senate. Unfortunately, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco is doing a service for the extreme right. We do need the Powers of the Republic to act in harmony, but PEC 8, which is on the agenda in the Senate, limiting the scope of STF decisions is not a good way to achieve this objective”said the PT president at the time.

Pacheco countered Gleisi by saying that simplifying the proposal to discuss right or left was “simplistic”. And he stated that the deputy fuels polarization.

“I have a career marked by respect for differences. But trying to label a legislative proposal as right-wing or left-wing in order to disqualify it, in addition to being simplistic, is a mistake. This is the great recent evil in national history that I have been combating, as this type of argument feeds back on polarization, which only interests some (the extremists)”declared Pacheco.