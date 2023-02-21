Prohibited from posting on social networks, Bolsonarista influencer showed alleged work permit in the USA

Prevented from managing accounts on social networks, the Bolsonarist influencer Allan dos Santos has kept a Instagram profile, in which he repeats curses against ministers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court). The page has the number “31” in the username, in reference to the profiles it has already created and lost. It accumulates just over 133,000 followers.

On Friday (17.Feb.2023), Allan published an alleged authorization to work in the United States, the country where he has been since he had a preventive arrest warrant issued by the Supreme Court. “Cry, Xandão. Outlaw is your forevis”, wrote the Bolsonarist. “Cry yes, shitty tyrant”, completed.

Here is the publication:

Allan dos Santos is investigated in 2 investigations at the STF: that of fake news and that of anti-democratic digital militias. The arrest was determined by Alexandre de Moraes after a request from the PF (Federal Police). The PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) was against the arrest. Here’s the full of the minister’s decision (243 KB) and the representation from PF (252 KB).

The journalist continues to look for ways to circumvent social media suspensions and often creates numerous profiles. Last year, he created the profile “Information War” on Instagram. In it, she released a song endorsing criticism of Moraes.

“Dickhead thinks he can shut me up, but I didn’t expect that I have friends and I’m free now. The slave is you, who cannot go out on the street and are still friends with the CCP,” said the lyrics of the song.

Watch (1min11s):

In October 2021, Allan also released an audio on Telegram cursing Moraes and his decisions. He said that the magistrate is a “psycho tyrant”, what “Usurps the judiciary power”.

The supporter of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) also criticizes other ministers of the STF. At the beginning of last year, he stated that minister Luís Roberto Barroso is “a shitty satanist”.