The tie was in the interest of the leaders Al-Ahly (41 points) with this tie, as it remained ahead of Pyramids by a difference of two points with 3 postponed matches against Haras El-Hodoud, Ismaili and the Arab Contractors, and with a difference of 8 points from its traditional rival, Zamalek, the fifth, with a postponed match.

The two teams exchanged control and possession in the first half, with an offensive advantage for Zamalek thanks to the movements of the trio Ahmed El-Sayed (Zizou), Saif Farouk Jaafar and Mustafa Shalaby, without a step on Ahmed El-Shennawy’s goal.

Pyramids played with excessive defensive caution, while relying on counterattacks, taking advantage of the speed of Mustafa Fathi and Mahmoud Saber.

The scenario did not differ in the second half, despite the offensive changes of both teams.

In another match, Ismaily imposed a goalless draw on its host, Future, at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Future raised its tally to 39 points in third place, and Ismaily to 15 points in sixteenth place.