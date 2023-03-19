Every March 22, World Water Day is celebrated in order to raise awareness among the population of the importance of this element, essential for life on the planet. A liquid gold that has one of its most hidden mysteries in the hot springs, which recalls how, after emerging from the interior of the earth, it creates a landscape full of beauty, as well as offering multiple therapeutic properties. Yescapa, a motorhome and camper van rental platform in Europe, offers us a suggestive trip through some of the most beautiful hot springs in Spain. Perfect to visit without hurry and enjoy a moment of relaxation and well-being, you can include them in your next motorhome getaway.

First, the Muiño das Veigas, in Ourense. And it is that Ourense is, without a doubt, one of the Spanish provinces with the most thermal wealth. Those of Muiño, located on the Miño river, are located in an open-air space, at the foot of an old restored wooden mill, and with free access, which has a large recreational area integrated into nature.

Muino das Veigas



FAQ







These natural hot springs form a set of five pools: a main one of 200 m2, another of 130 m2 and two smaller ones of 55 and 45 m2, as well as a glass of cold water for contrast baths. In general, the water is around 40°, which in some cases reaches 72°, which makes it one of the hottest on the Peninsula. You should consider that several of the Orense hot springs do not have areas or services for motorhomes, so we recommend you go to the Reza service area.

Also Pozas de Arnedillo, in La Rioja. From these stone constructions, located in the bed of the Cidacos River, as it passes through the municipality of Arnedillo, its thermal waters gush out at a temperature of around 50°. It is an enclave, with free access and with bathing allowed 24 hours a day, where visitors can bathe in the three natural pools that are aligned parallel to the river or enjoy the outdoor pool of the Arnedillo spa. To park your motorhome you will find the Arnedillo motorhome area, which has a used water tank service, electricity supply, shower, picnic area and Wi-Fi.

The Fountain of the Baths of Montanejos, in Castellón. They say that the municipality of Montanejos is an authentic thermal paradise, surrounded by nature almost in the wild, which is well worth a visit. One of its key points is the hot spring that gushes out at about 25° constantly. The shape of the channel in this area has created natural pools, ideal for resting, where children can also enjoy a play area. But not only, it also hides beautiful viewpoints from which to contemplate the nature that hides this unique space. Nearby, there is a space for motorhomes with large trees in a quiet area to park and go out to enjoy the scenery or bathe.



Alhama hot springs



FAQ







Another enclave is the Termas de Alhama, in Granada. Rather, in the Sierra de Tejeda, and 57 kilometers from the capital, are these three natural water pools with free access where you can enjoy a day of bathing with friends or family. Visited since ancient times, the Romans popularized this space and during the Nasrid Kingdom of Granada it lived its most important period. Two springs are housed in these Granada hot springs: the first, called the Old Bath, and the second, the New Bath, located in the Alhama Spa, a typical Arab bath from the 12th century, in which its waters reach 42 °. In addition, it has a free public area for motorhomes, in the fairgrounds of the town.



Hell’s Throat



FAQ







Finally, the Garganta de los Infiernos, in Cáceres. Although it is not a hot spring itself, the Garganta de los Infiernos deserves a place on this list as it is a perfect natural pool for bathing. Recognized as a Natural Reserve and nestled in the Jerte Valley, called ‘Los Pilones’ by the locals, it has an incomparable beauty.

Along with its more than 60 bathing areas, which have emerged after the erosion of the rocks that have sculpted them in the shape of natural bathtubs, you will also find endless streams, waterfalls, pools and gorges. Here the water, which comes down from the Sierra de Gredos, is the great protagonist. In the Garganta de los Infiernos you will find more hidden areas and others in plain sight, but bathing is allowed in all of them.