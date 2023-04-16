The people in the bus did not try to make a remark to the aggressive man for all the time. The cause of the conflict is currently unknown.

“I would put him in jail for five years for threatening to kill”, “Not a day without such news”, “The man next to me didn’t let me hit at least”, “And there weren’t any men in the rest of the bus?” users commented.

Earlier in Moscow, a drunken migrant tried to seduce a teenager on a bus.