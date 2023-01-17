Sedimentation is an important landscape-forming process. Grains break off rock and are transported by wind, water and ice, after which they settle somewhere. There is much uncertainty about the rate at which the transport of such sediment takes place.

Grain size and density have been the most important variables for sedimentation models until now, but researchers at Switzerland’s Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich published last week in Nature a study which shows that the shape of grains also has a major influence on the transport of sediment. “These new findings may contribute to a better understanding of historical and future sediment composition,” said Eric Deal, geologist and lead author of the paper.

Deal’s research focuses on the transport of sediment in rivers. Here grains experience two forms of resistance, he explains. The river bed itself provides inhibition of the grains jumping over it. In addition, the water provides resistance. Over time, these grains end up in deltas, or further offshore. This descent is called sedimentation.

Cubes and pictures

It is difficult to determine effects of grain shape on speed and distance of sediment transport, says Deal. That is why he conducted experiments with a self-built mini-river in a laboratory. He used different grain shapes, ranging from spheres and cubes to angular plates and ovals with rough surfaces, all of the same size and density. These ‘test pellets’ were released and filmed with high-speed cameras.

For example, Deal and his colleagues found that round grains are transported 2.5 times faster than angular grains, because they experience more resistance because they get caught more easily in the riverbed. As a result, you would expect round grains to be transported further and longer in rivers than angular grains.

It was different. “Angled grains have flat sides, and we saw that these grains float on those sides due to the resistance of the water and can still travel quite a distance despite their lower speed,” explains Deal. “In addition, angular grains orient themselves in the most favorable position, minimizing resistance to the water over time.” The exact difference in speed between round and angular grains is still unclear, but one thing is certain, according to Deal: “The shape matters.”

In existing models, only round grains are used

In existing sedimentation models only round grains are used. According to Deal, the results of studies with these models are often directly translated into the course of natural processes, but he believes that this is unjustified.

Models of historical sedimentation processes are used to predict sediment build-up, for example in deltas such as the Netherlands: Deal: “There are different grain shapes because sediments from the sea – usually round – and rivers – more often angular – come together here. The supply of sediment for coastal defenses can now be predicted much more accurately with our method.”