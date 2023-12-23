Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/23/2023 – 15:59

The President of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said, on social media, that the year 2023 was for recovering the country. The year 2024, according to him, will be a year of more work to improve people's lives. The message was posted on Friday night (22).

“2023 was the year to recover Brazil. From plowing the land, tidying the house. From now on, everything we dream of will come to fruition. In 2024, we will work harder and even faster to make people's lives better. Good night and have a good weekend”, says the published text.

Related news: 2023 was the year to recover Brazil. From plowing the land, tidying the house. From now on, everything we dream of will come to fruition. In 2024 we will work harder and even faster to make people's lives better. Good night and have a good weekend. @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/qYC3RrpY7n — Lula (@LulaOficial) December 23, 2023

Lula's message followed the same line as his speech, yesterday (22), at the celebration of the 20th Christmas for Waste Pickers and Homeless Populations, at the Mané Garrincha National Stadium, held this year in Brasília.

“We needed to make the transformation to make Brazil return to normality, [para] taking care of people, people, women, men, children”, he stated.

Lula added that 2023 was the year to recover the country, “plow the land, fertilize, put the seed, cover it with earth and water it. Everything we dream of will sprout,” he said in the speech.