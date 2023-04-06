In a surprising operation, around 300 dolphins were rescued on the afternoon of this Tuesday after being stranded on the coast of port san antonio, about 65 kilometers from Las Grutas, Argentina. As reported, the sea ​​mammals they had fled from a ferocious attack by a group of orcas.

Agustín Sánchez, one of the managers of a nearby tourist inn, explained that he saw a large group of dolphins heading towards a pool that forms between the port pier and the beach known as the Caribbean of Patagonia. Faced with this situation, he tried to guide them with a semi-rigid to the channel to return to the sea, but the animals did not move.

The tourist businessman alerted the authorities, who together with the Prefecture, environmentalists and members of the Institute of Marine Biology, formed a “human chain” to prevent the dolphins from being trapped in the sand. The lack of stretchers with holes for the fins of the animals made them try to push them to release them. With the help of many people, the dolphins they managed to pass through the canal and reunite with their young.

This massive rescue was exciting for volunteers and onlookers, who watched as the dolphins were reunited with their loved ones at sea. Agustín Sánchez described the moment as “very exciting”. “It was very strong to see that honestly. And something incredible happened: the dolphins that managed to pass did not leave, they stayed waiting for the rest of the group,” he added.

This operation was carried out at a critical time for dolphins, since in September 2021, dozens of these animals were stranded and dead on the beaches of Río Negro, Argentina. About 60 dolphins were found floating in sections of the beach in the San Antonio bay. Let’s hope they don’t get attacked by orcas again in the near future.