A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) met virtually this Friday (18) with the most voted candidate in the Argentine primary elections, Javier Milei, to exchange views on the country’s current economic prospects.

At the meeting, the libertarian candidate, who is an economist, pledged to make a more rigorous fiscal adjustment than that required of Argentina by the fund, if he is elected in October.

In a statement, the IMF explained that the meeting was attended by the IMF director for the Western Hemisphere, Rodrigo Valdés, as well as other members of the institution and Milei’s team.

“The discussion was an opportunity to exchange views on Argentina’s current economic prospects and to understand its political priorities,” the IMF detailed.

According to the entity, the meeting is part of the regular and routine contacts of the IMF with “a wide range of political and economic references”, including those that have programs with the institution, to “understand their points of view and opinions on the general objectives and main policies of the programs”.

The IMF confirmed on Tuesday that it had already contacted Milei after the results of last Sunday’s elections, in the context of these “regular” meetings with “political and economic references”.

According to a communiqué from the A Liberdade Avança coalition, published by the Clarín newspaper, the candidate and his economic team informed the fund that they will promote a series of measures if Milei is elected president: a large fiscal adjustment, greater than that required by the IMF itself; unification of exchange rates; ending the public deficit, via spending cuts; opening of the Argentine economy; an adjustment that “will not be paid for by society or the productive sector”, but through “a profound reform of the State”; promote the modernization of labor laws; and a monetary reform that does away with the Central Bank.

According to Dario Epstein, a member of Milei’s economic team, the candidate said during the meeting that his government “will not default on the IMF or the sovereign debt.”

Last Monday, the IMF issued a statement stressing that it appreciates the measures taken so far by Argentina and recalled that the last revision of the country’s agreement must be approved by the board on August 23rd.

“We appreciate the authorities’ recent policy actions and their commitment to safeguard stability, rebuild reserves and strengthen fiscal order,” IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack said in a brief statement.

The statement was made shortly after Argentina decided on Monday to devalue the peso by 22% at the official wholesale exchange rate.

Argentina and the IMF signed an agreement in 2022 to refinance the debt contracted in 2018, during the government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), an agreement that is subject to the continued implementation of the agreed policy actions and their revisions every several months.

On August 23, the IMF’s executive board is expected to meet to “approve agreed bailouts” of $7.5 billion, thus sealing the final requirement for approval of this review.

With 30.28% of the votes, Javier Milei, leader of Freedom Advances, won last Sunday’s primary elections.

The current Minister of Economy of Argentina, Sergio Massa, responsible for negotiations with the IMF, was the second most voted candidate, with 21.22%, but his coalition was only the third most voted, behind Milei and Together for Change , which will have Patricia Bullrich as a presidential candidate in October. (With EFE Agency)