This came on the sidelines of the Global Climate Summit (COP27) currently being held in Sharm El-Sheikh. President Sisi stressed – during his meeting with Nancy Pelosi and her accompanying delegation, the strategy of Egyptian-American relations, and Egypt’s aspiration to develop them in various fields.

For her part, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives affirmed her appreciation for Egypt’s efforts and its pivotal role as a pillar for the stability of the entire Middle East region.

Pelosi congratulated President El-Sisi on the outstanding organization of the Global Climate Summit (COP27), praising the depth of joint cooperation between the two friendly countries, stressing at the same time the great importance that the United States attaches to relations with Egypt.

The meeting witnessed a one-on-one session with Pelosi, which was followed by an expanded session of talks that included the delegation accompanying her, according to the Egyptian presidential spokesman.

The meeting also witnessed an open dialogue between the Egyptian president and members of the American delegation, where the latter were keen to listen to Sisi’s assessments on various regional and international issues, especially the efforts to combat terrorism over the past years in Egypt, as well as the developments of various crises in the region, foremost of which are Libya and Yemen. and Syria, and Egypt’s unremitting efforts to reach political settlements on these issues.

In response to the inquiries of some members of the delegation, Sisi explained the current situation of the Renaissance Dam issue, stressing “the firm position on the necessity of reaching a binding legal agreement on filling and operating the dam, in order to achieve the interest of all parties and preserve Egyptian water security.”

The meeting also dealt with the developments of the Palestinian issue, where the US House Speaker praised the Egyptian efforts in support of the peace process and maintaining calm between the two sides, while Sisi affirmed Cairo’s firm position in this regard by reaching a just and comprehensive solution that guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people according to international references, which opens prospects for peaceful coexistence and cooperation among all the peoples of the region.

They also discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in a number of fields, especially at the political, military and economic levels.

Sisi also reviewed Egypt’s efforts to advance development and structurally modernize the infrastructure, as well as the internal steps taken for comprehensive economic reform and sustainable development.

Egyptian-American relations

The history of economic relations between Egypt and America extends back to the seventies of the last century, as America is Egypt’s second largest trading partner and the Egyptian market is the largest and most important market in Africa for American exports, and Egypt ranks 52nd in the list of the most important trading partners of the United States.

The economic relations between the two countries have witnessed a remarkable development over the past years, and in the context of the following lines we present the most important information about the volume of American investments in Egypt, as well as the volume of trade exchange and the most important imported and exported commodities:

American investments amount to about $23 billion in various sectors in Egypt.

The volume of trade exchange between Egypt and the United States of America reached $9.1 billion during 2021.

– The value of Egypt’s exports to America amounted to about 3.4 billion dollars last year.

– America’s exports to Egypt amounted to $5.7 billion.

Among the most important commodities exported from Egypt are food commodities, ready-made clothes, textiles, iron and steel, and petroleum products.

– 65.8 billion dollars, the value of trade exchange between Egypt and America in 10 years until 2020.

Exports amounted to 15.8 billion dollars, and imports 50 billion dollars during the period from 2010 to 2019.

– The most important Egyptian imports are (grains, medicinal plants and fodder, boilers, machinery and mechanical devices, plastics and their products and meat), according to the data of the Egyptian Statistics Authority.

– The value of US investments in Egypt over 10 years amounted to $16.9 billion.