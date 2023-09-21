The US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, met with the Brazilian Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad this Wednesday, 20th, during the United Nations General Assembly. According to a statement from the Treasury, the secretary expressed US support for Brazil’s presidency of the G20 next year.

Furthermore, the note states that Yellen and Haddad discussed the global economic scenario and areas of cooperation between the two countries’ economies, in addition to seeking ways to strengthen the global financial architecture.



#meeting #Haddad #Yellen #expresses #support #Brazils #presidency #G20