7/12/2023 – 7:53 pm

Entrepreneurs from the residential construction sector who were on Wednesday, 12th, with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, in Brasília, took advantage of the meeting to touch on an issue that is considered essential by both parties: the drop in interest rates.

The Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc), which represents heavyweights like MRV and Cyrela, has been manifesting itself on the need for the Central Bank to start the cycle of Selic cuts. The statements have been rising in tone at each meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee without changing the rate, even after the indicators showed a slowdown in inflation.

“We mentioned to the minister that the real interest rate in Brazil is the highest in the world and that no company, from any sector, is in a position to deal with that”, said the president of Abrainc, Luiz França, in an interview with Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system). “With the negative IPCA disclosed this week, the Central Bank is in a position to reduce the rate”, he amended.

Questioned whether this issue should not be discussed with representatives of the Central Bank itself, França said that Abrainc “is talking to everyone”.

The entity argued that the Selic at 13.75% inhibits new business investments in the Brazilian economy. In the case of the real estate market, it is one of the variables that influence financing for the purchase and construction of properties, whose rates have risen to double digits in recent months.

It is also worth remembering that Abrainc forwarded to the BC, in March, a proposal to increase the percentage of savings resources that is obligatorily directed to financing real estate. The institution asks that it pass from the current 65% to 70%. The measure, if confirmed, would represent an injection of BRL 38 billion in resources into the real estate market, according to industry estimates. The claim, however, did not prosper with the monetary authority.

França also said that the conversation with the minister today was to update the government on the progress of the real estate market. A specific demand was not presented to the folder, according to the president of Abrainc. “The government has already done a lot and is doing it”, said the representative of the sector, citing the new rules that boosted Minha Casa Minha Vida (MCMV) with an increase in subsidies, a reduction in interest rates and an increase in the price limit.























