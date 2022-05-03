By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Defense Minister General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira said this Tuesday, in a meeting with the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, that the Armed Forces are committed to democracy in the country. country and will act for the normality of the October elections, informed the court’s press office.

The conversation between Fux and Oliveira, the first since the general took over as Defense, takes place amid the worsening crisis between the Powers of the Republic, threats to institutions and tensions surrounding the October general elections. In one of the episodes of unease between the military and the court, the Ministry of Defense classified as “irresponsible” the statement by the Minister of the Supreme and former president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Luís Roberto Barroso that the Armed Forces were being guided attacking the electoral system.

“During the meeting, the Minister of Defense stated that the Armed Forces are committed to Brazilian democracy and that the military will act, within the scope of their competence, so that the electoral process takes place normally and without incidents”, says a note from the STF.

“In turn, the president of the STF stressed that the Brazilian Supreme Court values ​​harmony between the Powers and respect between the institutions”, follows the document prepared by the STF advisory.

Also according to the note, this Tuesday’s hearing between the defense minister and the president of the STF “was requested by the general in deference to the head of the Judiciary” before the scheduled meeting with the president of the TSE, Edson Fachin.

Earlier, Fux met with Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). After the meeting, the senator stated that institutions have a duty to dialogue to guarantee elections and a democratic environment.

He also warned that climate contamination due to the proximity of the elections should be avoided, in order to avoid what he considers “anomalies”, citing attacks on institutions and democracy, such as those that took place last Sunday in demonstrations by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro.

