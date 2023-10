The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, thanked his “dear friend” Dilma Rousseff for facilitating the country’s entry into the BRICS | Photo: EFE/EPA/JADE GAO

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, met this Tuesday (17) with the president of the New Brics Development Bank, Dilma Rouseff, to begin the formal process of the country’s accession to the institution.

According to information from the Clarín newspaper, Fernández delivered a formal letter to the meeting in Shanghai, the first step towards completing the incorporation process.

“Argentina has started the process of joining the New Brics Development Bank”, wrote Fernández in X. “I sincerely thank Dilma, my always respected and dear friend, for her commitment to facilitating our country’s entry into this important bloc”, he said the Argentine president.

In August, the Brics announced that Argentina and five other countries, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Iran, will join the group of emerging economies from 2024.

However, the libertarian candidate for the Argentine presidency, Javier Milei, leader in the polls, and the center-right candidate Patricia Bullrich said they will withdraw the country from the bloc if they win next Sunday’s election (22).