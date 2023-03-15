Leader of the front of the service sector in Congress, the senator says that the solution may come from outside the tax reform

Leader of the Joint Front in Defense of Commerce, Service and Entrepreneurship, Senator Efraim Filho (União Brasil-PB) defended this Tuesday (14.Mar.2023) that the payroll exemption for the sector be extended for another 4 years. The congressman met this afternoon with the extraordinary secretary of Tax reform, bernard appyto make suggestions.

“We defend [em referência à desoneração] for 4 years to make room for discussion. But it is clear that if the tax reform comes with broad relief, reaching all sectors, it is the best of both worlds”said in an interview with journalists.

Until the publication of this report, the meeting wasn’t on Appy’s schedule. Upon leaving the meeting, Efraim emphasized that the trade and services sector “is what employs the most”.

Watch (5min16):

Efraim Filho said that the front wants as an alternative to “payroll exemption on a separate basis”. He mentioned a parallel bill to secure the measure.

The senator stated that the government wants the issue to be dealt with later, when discussing income taxation. Efraim said, however, that the sector cannot “wait”.

“We want to anticipate this debate because the benefit ends at the end of the year. You can’t expect a theme like this to turn the year without being defined “he declared.

Payroll exemption ends on December 31, 2023. According to Efraim, a way to compensate the service sector would be “replace employment tax to go in billing”.

The senator said the “the text of the tax reform still brings some gray areas about how this sector will be treated”. According to him, there is a “certain apprehension about the trade and services sector”.

The congressman classified the meeting with Appy as positive. He stated, however, that the final rate of VAT (value added tax) estimated by the government at 25%, “frightens” the segment.

According to him, “bars and restaurants, for example, are very afraid of this final bill”.

“One concern remains: the rate at the end for those who will sell direct to the consumer still seems to be very high, especially for the trade and services sector, which has difficulty in crediting itself throughout the chain”he added.