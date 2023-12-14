In the first meeting regarding the contested area of ​​Essequibo, the president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, and the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, committed to seeking a peaceful solution to the dispute, although tensions and doubts remain.

The meeting was held this Thursday (14) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and was attended by representatives from the local government, the Common Market and Caribbean Community (Caricom), Brazil, the United Nations and the Community of Latin States. -Americans and Caribbeans (Celac).

After the meeting, the Venezuelan Minister of Communications, Freddy Ñáñez, released a video on the social network X with Ali and Maduro shaking hands.

Ñáñez wrote that the bilateral meeting was “successful” and claimed that “the only way to resolve the territorial dispute is dialogue, with understanding and respect, free from interference, prioritizing the well-being” of the region.

According to information from Reuters, Ali stated that Guyana and Venezuela are committed to a peaceful South America, but the Guyanese president did not stop asking questions at the meeting.

He spoke, for example, of voter turnout in the Venezuelan referendum on the annexation of Essequibo, considered extremely low by the opposition to Chavismo.

Ali also questioned Venezuela's demands for recent auctions of oil blocks in the disputed area and said that Georgetown will seek to defend itself against any aggression.

“I have made it very clear that Guyana has every right to exercise its sovereign right within its territorial space and to approve and facilitate any development, investment, partnership, agreement, collaboration, cooperation, grant of any license and any concession within our territorial space,” said Ali, who during the meeting wore a bracelet in the shape of the map of Guyana, with Essequibo as part of the country.

“Guyana is not the aggressor, Guyana does not seek war, but Guyana reserves the right to work with all our partners to ensure the defense of our country,” the president said. “Both parties have committed to ensuring that the region remains a zone of peace.”

Venezuela's legislature sends contradictory signals

The dispute dates back to the 19th century, when Guyana was still a colony of the United Kingdom. An international arbitration award in 1899 established Essequibo as part of British Guiana.

The 1966 Geneva Agreement, signed on the eve of Guyanese independence, did not contradict this understanding, but admitted that Venezuela could contest it. The dispute would have to be resolved within four years, but this did not happen.

Venezuela became interested in the region again in recent years, when large oil reserves were discovered in Essequibo.

On the 3rd, in a contested referendum, the Venezuelan population approved the annexation of the region, corresponding to 70% of Guyanese territory.

Then, the Maduro dictatorship announced measures such as the creation of an integral defense zone in Guiana Essequiba, as Caracas calls the Guyanese region, and a Venezuelan state in the area and orders for the country's state-owned companies to explore and issue licenses for the exploitation of oil and other resources in the region.

The Venezuelan government also released a map showing Essequibo as part of Venezuela and is issuing identity documents to residents of Guyanese territory in the city of Tumeremo, located in the Venezuelan province of Bolívar, close to the border with Guyana.

This week, Ali had already said, in a letter to the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, that he would not discuss the border between Guyana and Venezuela, only the de-escalation of tensions between the two countries, and that the final decision on the The dispute falls to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), where a case on the matter has been ongoing since 2018. Venezuela denies the court's jurisdiction to arbitrate the issue.

While the meeting was taking place in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the National Assembly of Venezuela, dominated by Chavismo, sent contradictory signals about the dispute this Thursday.

Parliament approved the national budget for 2024, which includes a budget for Essequibo, in an unspecified amount – indicating the intention to incorporate the area.

However, the house also postponed the approval of the law annexing the disputed territory, whose debate was postponed until next Tuesday (19). (With EFE Agency)