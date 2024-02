The chancellors of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, and Argentina, Diana Mondino, during a meeting this Wednesday (21) | Photo: Reproduction/X/Diana Mondino Profile

The Argentine Foreign Minister, Diana Mondino, met this Wednesday (21) with the British Chancellor, David Cameron, during the meeting of ministers from the G20 countries in Rio de Janeiro.

According to a note from the Argentine ministry, Mondino expressed dissatisfaction with Cameron for the visit he made to the Falkland Islands on Monday (19). The South American archipelago, over which the United Kingdom has sovereignty, led to a war between the two countries in 1982.

“Chancellor Mondino expressed dissatisfaction with her statements [de Cameron] and his visit to the Falkland Islands, after which he reaffirmed the sovereign rights of the Argentine Republic in the issue of the Falkland Islands and reiterated his country's willingness to resolve the dispute in accordance with the mandate of the international community”, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina in the text.

The situation in the Falklands had already been discussed by representatives of the two governments at the Davos Forum in January. Before the release of the statement about the meeting with Cameron this Wednesday, Mondino had made a joke, posting a photo of the meeting on X with the message: “Putting things in their rightful place”.

Also in a statement, Cameron's office stated that his meeting with the Argentine chancellor was “positive” and addressed conversations about the Falklands.

“On the Falkland Islands, the Foreign Secretary reiterated the UK's continued support for the right to self-determination of Falkland Islanders. However, [os dois ministros] noted that this would not impede cooperation in areas that would be mutually beneficial”, he pointed out.

In a referendum held in 2013 with inhabitants of the Falklands, 99.8% of the archipelago's residents said they preferred it to maintain its status as a British overseas territory.