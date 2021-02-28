The formality marked that in a plenary session of the Provincial PJ Council, it was established to advance to May 2 the date for the internal elections that must be consecrated to the new party authorities. But the fund had another motivation: open the big doors of provincial Peronism to Máximo Kirchner, the president of the block of deputies of the Frente de Todos and run from the party leadership to the various groups of mayors who managed portions of that political structure.

The call by Zoom – as imposed by the norms of the pandemic – also recorded in the minutes, a tribute to former president Néstor Kirchner, a few hours before a new anniversary of his birth (February 25).

Strictly speaking, it is an advancement of dates. Because the current authorities – made up of a pair that is relieved per year, and is made up of the mayors of Esteban Echeverría, Fernando Gray and Merlo, Gustavo Menéndez– They have a mandate until the end of the year. Gray already anticipated that he will try to resist the advance of Máximo Kirchner.

The device seeks to speed up the process and ensure a “Unit list” headed by Máximo and that has representation of all the factions that integrate the Buenosairean Peronism. The deputy is listed as an affiliate in the Santa Cruz district. He was born in La Plata and as they now maintain, everyone “knows the province like few others.” That and the need for avoid internal They appear as arguments for the decision to take over party management.

In a complicated week for the ruling party, with scandals for privileged vaccinations ordered by the Ministry of Health of the Nation and revelations of access to doses among university students with proximity K in the province, the call for a party meeting to anticipate interns seemed a decision extemporaneous. The virtual meeting was held while in various parts of the country and in the Plaza de Mayo calls by the opposition protested against the operation that ended with inoculated “VIP”, all linked to the ruling party.

However, for La Cámpora, the group that Cristina Fernández’s son created and leads, there is no time to lose when it comes to construction and expansion of power spaces. It is that the owner of the party structure firm is the one who can enter the nomination in the lists of candidates. And 2021 is an election year: provincial legislators and 35 national deputies are renewed for Buenos Aires.

The enthronement of Máximo had resistances that were giving way over the weeks. At the end of the year, the group of GBA mayors who had distributed the domain of that political square resisted. Gray was the one who exerted the most pressure. Other leaders of that group, such as the communal chief of Lomas de Zamora, Martin Insaurralde or the mayor of Almirante Brown, Mariano cascallares accessed the schema. The argument is that Alberto Fernández will take charge of the National PJ in March and in this way the forces are balanced within the internal Justicialist party.

Other referents of the suburbs, such as the Minister of Infrastructure, Gabriel Katopodis or the village chief of Hurlingham, Juan Zabaleta they also joined the “unity” that is installed as a totem of the party agreement. The assumption could be in May, a few days after the closing of the lists that will compete in this year’s legislative.

The other support of the Frente de Todos, which leads Sergio Massa, is out of this discussion because it maintains autonomy with its own party, the Frente Renovador.